Cardi B talks marriage after messy Offset split

Photo: Cardi B shares she is open to walking down the aisle again

Cardi B has not closed the door on love yet.

While co-hosting Today with Jenna & Friends, the songbird shared that she is open to marrying again following her split from Offset.

Revealing that she could see herself walking down the aisle again for love, she began, "Yeah. I would get married again."

She added, "I believe in love. I'm a hopeless romantic."

It is noteworthy Cardi B called it quits with Offset in July 2024.

However, Cardi B's last marriage experience did not have a fairytale ending.

Following her divorce, the songstress made shocking allegations against her ex-husband, claiming that the rapper was allegedly stalking her amid their divorce.

During a live X Spaces conversation, she even accused him of stalking, harassment, and even sending inappropriate recordings to her new boyfriend.

"This guy is upset that I sent his girlfriend text messages of him begging me, saying he was going to take away his life, saying he was going to take away my life," Cardi said of her ex.

"All that s***, he was mad," Card B said.

She went on to allege that the Style Rare rapper had been harassing her new beau.

"Mind you, he sent text messages to somebody I was dealing with of videos of me and him having s**. That’s the kind of s** that I was dealing with for the past two months,” she added.

“Every time he knows that I go out of town he harasses me,” alleged Cardi.

"He leaves me voice notes trying to pull my self-esteem to the ground and I’m so tired of it.