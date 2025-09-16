Zoe Kravitz's father Lenny was keen to meet Harry Styles: Source

Photo: Inside Lenny Kravitz's meetup daughter Zoe, Harry Styles

Zöe Kravitz and Harry Styles have been seeing each other.

As fans will be aware, the couple has been spotted at several PDA-filled outings in Rome, London and NYC, for a while.

Now, a new report of Star Magazine shared that pair has become inseparable, but with no labels.

Notably, the couple even enjoyed a lunch date with Zöe’s father, rocker Lenny Kravitz, on 6th September, at Sant Ambroeus restaurant in NYC’s West Village.

Dishing insights from the outing, a source revealed, “It was a thrill for Harry to meet Lenny.”

In addition to this, the source noted that the two bonded over their penchant for music.

“He’s admired Lenny’s music for so long, and the fact that he’s dating the daughter of one of his idols is pretty cool, if you ask him.”

Moreover, the outing and their talks suggested that the Let Love Rule singer was not playing the tough father during the meetup.

“Lenny doesn’t interfere in Zöe’s relationships, but he was keen to meet Harry,” they concluded.