Colin Farrell suffers on screen mishap in front of Margot Robbie

Colin Farrell lets embarrassing word slip in front of Margot Robbie

Colin Farrell had a mishap on the Today show on Tuesday, September 16.

Farrell was joined by his A Big Bold Beautiful Journey costar Margot Robbie when he dropped an f-bomb during live transmission.

The comment came when the duo began discussing their favorite on-set snack — a "crisp" sandwich, which the chef on the show made for them, and they enjoyed it alongside host Craig Melvin.

"She’s constantly got pregnant appetite for the last 30-odd years," Farrell joked about Robbie, 35.

He went on to reveal that he brought her once such sandwich everyday while filming the movie.

"Tayto cheese and onion, white bread, white, cheap bread, thick butter, and I brought one in every morning for her. That was my job every night was to make that for her," The Penguin star added.

When he took a bite of the sandwich on the show, he said, "That’s not bad. Is that Tayto? That is Tayto. Is that Tayto? It is."

Proud of himself, he cried, "I f------ knew it!"

His eyes quickly grew wide as he realized what he had said and Melvin cried, "Oh my God!"

Trying to save face, Colin Farrell said, "They misheard me!"

The Barbie star hoped his full mouth muffled the words, "Yeah, they couldn't hear, right?"

The display prompted Melvin to ask what the rating of the upcoming movie was, Margot Robbie replied, "It’s a nice family film."