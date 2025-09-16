Reese Witherspoon reflects on 'really meaningful' bond on 'The Morning Show' set

Reese Witherspoon talks about her 'The Morning Show' set family

Reese Witherspoon has opened up about building a family with Jennifer Aniston while working together on The Morning Show.

For those unaware, on the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show, both actresses, who also serve as executive producers, play the role of news anchors. Witherspoon appears as Bradley Jackson, while Aniston as Alex Levy.

While conversing with PEOPLE magazine at the premiere of season 4 of The Morning Show in New York City, the Big Little Lies star talked about the magic she and the FRIENDS alum have found on the set.

Witherspoon said, "Oh, my God, I love this cast. And I love the crew too!"

"It's just great. I mean, it's really a family at this point. And it's a family that Jen and I put together, so that's really meaningful," the 49-year-old actress and film producer added, referring to those who played a pivotal role in the show's success, such as Jon Hamm, Mark Duplass, Billy Crudup, Karen Pittman, and others.

The show also shows some of the real-life experiences of both Witherspoon and Aniston, as their characters deal with being in the public eye, something they both are deeply familiar with.

"I think we get to talk about fame and how it affects your life, so that's definitely one part of the story,” she quipped. “And some of the characters deal with it differently, too. Does it corrupt? Or is it something that - it's like a golden ring that you're always reaching for, and once you get it, are you still happy? Are you happier?"

"I don't know, it brings up a lot of questions," Witherspoon stated.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that the fourth season of The Morning Show will be released on Wednesday, September 17, 2025.