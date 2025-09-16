 
Geo News

Reese Witherspoon shares rare opinions on fame

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston portray the role of Bradley Jackson and Alex Levy in 'The Morning Show'

By
Web Desk
|

September 16, 2025

Photo: Reese Witherspoon raises rare questions about fames impact on life
Photo: Reese Witherspoon raises rare questions about fame's impact on life

Reese Witherspoon recently shared her two cents on her gig, The Morning Show, alongside Jennifer Aniston. 

In a new chat with PEOPLE Magazine, the actress discussed how the show resonated with her real-life experiences. 

"I think we get to talk about fame and how it affects your life, so that's definitely one part of the story," Witherspoon began.

For those unversed, Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston play the role of news anchors Bradley Jackson and Alex Levy in the series in discussion. 

"And some of the characters deal with it differently, too," she added. 

She even elaborated on inner satisfaction and contentment by stating, "Does it corrupt? Or is it something that - it's like a golden ring that you're always reaching for, and once you get it, are you still happy? Are you happier?"

"I don't know, it brings up a lot of questions," she said before moving to a new topic as she mentioned how fame influences the story The Morning Show depicts.

Dakota, Elle Fanning get honest about sibling competition in Hollywood
Dakota, Elle Fanning get honest about sibling competition in Hollywood
Katy Perry taking Justin Trudeau romance 'day by day': Source
Katy Perry taking Justin Trudeau romance 'day by day': Source
Cardi B hypes up fans as she is set to go on 'biggest tour'
Cardi B hypes up fans as she is set to go on 'biggest tour'
Hollywood remembers iconic star Robert Redford
Hollywood remembers iconic star Robert Redford
Sarah Jessica Parker forced to prioritize husband Matthew Broderick over work
Sarah Jessica Parker forced to prioritize husband Matthew Broderick over work
'Ransom Canyon' star Josh Duhamel shares tidbits about toddler son's tantrums
'Ransom Canyon' star Josh Duhamel shares tidbits about toddler son's tantrums
Gwyneth Paltrow's planning a major career move to Hailey Bieber
Gwyneth Paltrow's planning a major career move to Hailey Bieber
Cher panics as son Elijah Blue prepares to 'reveal embarrassing details'
Cher panics as son Elijah Blue prepares to 'reveal embarrassing details'