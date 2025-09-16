Reese Witherspoon shares rare opinions on fame

Photo: Reese Witherspoon raises rare questions about fame's impact on life

Reese Witherspoon recently shared her two cents on her gig, The Morning Show, alongside Jennifer Aniston.

In a new chat with PEOPLE Magazine, the actress discussed how the show resonated with her real-life experiences.

"I think we get to talk about fame and how it affects your life, so that's definitely one part of the story," Witherspoon began.

For those unversed, Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston play the role of news anchors Bradley Jackson and Alex Levy in the series in discussion.

"And some of the characters deal with it differently, too," she added.

She even elaborated on inner satisfaction and contentment by stating, "Does it corrupt? Or is it something that - it's like a golden ring that you're always reaching for, and once you get it, are you still happy? Are you happier?"

"I don't know, it brings up a lot of questions," she said before moving to a new topic as she mentioned how fame influences the story The Morning Show depicts.