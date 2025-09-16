How did Robert Redford die?

Robert Redford: File photo

Robert Redford, the legendary actor and director known for classics like "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" and "All the President's Men," died Monday at his mountain residence outside Provo, Utah. He was 89.

Publicist Cindi Berger announced that Redford died in his sleep at his beloved Sundance property, though no specific cause of death was provided.

The actor had no known major health issues shared publicly in recent years.

Redford was known to be fit and active, but he had personal losses (e.g., his son Scott died of sudden infant death syndrome in 1959, and another son, David, from cancer in 2020) and survived polio as a child.

"Robert Redford passed away on Sept. 16, 2025, at his home at Sundance in the mountains of Utah, the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved," said Berger, chairman and CEO of Rogers & Cowan PMK.

"He will be missed greatly. The family requests privacy."

Redford became one of Hollywood's biggest stars in the 1970s, appearing in acclaimed films including "The Sting."

He later expanded into directing and producing, founding the Sundance Film Festival.

In 2002, he received an honorary Oscar, reflecting on his career's impact on cinema history.

He is survived by his wife, Sibylle Szaggars, and two daughters, Shauna and Amy, from his first marriage.