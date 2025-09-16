Colin Farrell reveals if son Henry will 'follow in his footsteps'

Colin Farrell on son Henry's career aspirations

Colin Farrell wants his sons to forge their own footsteps instead of following in his.

At the New York City premiere of A Big Bold Beautiful Journey on Monday, September 15, Colin was asked whether his son Henry, 15, will be following in his footsteps to become an actor.

The Penguin star, 49, replied, "I know he's busy figuring out what his own footsteps are, which is the most important thing," he told Extra.

"And even if he went into acting, it wouldn't be — I refuse to believe they are my footsteps. He will always make his own."

The interview came after Henry joined his dad at the red carpet of the 77th annual Primetime Emmy Awards a day before.

He went on to gush over having his sons’ support at an important event like the Emmys, where he was nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category for his lead role in The Penguin.

"Both my boys living their own lives, but it's great to share [a] night like last night with them," he said. "[It] was fun. It was great having them there."

Colin Farrell shares Henry with Alicja Bachleda-Curús. He’s also dad to son James, 22, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Kim Bordenave.