Tyler Posey makes heart-stopping confession about wife Phem

Tyler Posey says his marriage to Phem is 'really wonderful'

Tyler Posey has admitted he now feels “more connected” to his wife, Phem, as they move forward to celebrate their second wedding anniversary.

On Monday, September 15, a renowned American musician and actor conversed with PEOPLE magazine at the London Calling premiere in Los Angeles and shed light on his married life with Phem.

Posey also opened up about how he and his wife are planning to celebrate two years of their wedding, as they tied the knot on October 14, 2023.

The Collateral Damage star said, "Do newlyweds end at two years? Is that a rule? That's what she says. She's like, 'Alright, we’ve reached the peak of our newlywed, we're about to step into, like, real mature marriage.' But that doesn't mean we can't keep it young.”

He went on to add, "We’re still funny and immature and whatever."

Posey revealed that his marriage is “going really great” and that he and the Downfalls High star are learning “more and more” about one another and their relationship “every single day.”

"It's really, really, really special. I feel more connected to her than I have ever, so it's really wonderful,” the Happy crooner conceded.