Buckingham Palace releases rare photos after Andrew joins King Charles at Balmoral

The Royal Family on Tuesday marked their annual summer retreat in Scotland with a new Instagram post highlighting nearly two centuries of tradition at Balmoral Estate.

The post noted that Queen Victoria and Prince Albert began the custom in 1852, and that the Scottish Highlands have since served as the backdrop for both official and private family moments.

The social media post featured multiple photographs of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Balmoral, alongside archival images of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, underscoring the estate’s enduring role in royal life.

The Daily Mail reported that Prince Andrew, Duke of York, has also joined the king and other senior royals at Balmoral this summer despite a series of damaging revelations.

The newspaper noted that Andrew “honourably withdrew” from attending the family’s Christmas gathering at Sandringham last year to avoid being a distraction, following reports linking him to an alleged Chinese spy.

Historian Andrew Lownie’s new book, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, has reignited scrutiny of Andrew’s ties to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein and claims about his private conduct.