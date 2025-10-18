 
Prince Hussein, Princess Rajwa share new Windsor Castle video with William and Kate

The Jordanian royals recently visited Windsor Castle and met Prince William and Kate Middleton

October 18, 2025

Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II of Jordan has released a new video on YouTube offering a closer look at his recent working visit to the United Kingdom, including his meeting with Prince William and Kate Middleton at Windsor Castle.

The video, shared on the Crown Prince’s official YouTube channel, featured detailed footage of his engagements alongside his wife, Princess Rajwa Al Hussein. 

The couple were seen warmly received by the Prince and Princess of Wales during their meeting at Windsor Castle, highlighting the close ties between the Jordanian and British royal families.

In the video’s caption, the Crown Prince wrote: “His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, accompanied by Her Royal Highness Princess Rajwa Al Hussein, made a working visit to the United Kingdom. 

During this visit, His Royal Highness met with Their Royal Highnesses Prince William and Princess Catherine, the Prince and Princess of Wales, at Windsor Castle, as well as with the British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and a number of senior officials.”

The Crown Prince also attended the launch of the Jordan-UK Tech Connect Forum and visited several British institutions, underscoring the strengthening partnership between the two nations.

