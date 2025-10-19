 
Geo News

What Princess Beatrice, Eugenie are really feeling about Andrew doom

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have to make peace with their father’s truth

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

October 19, 2025

What Princess Beatrice, Eugenie are really feeling about Andrew doom
What Princess Beatrice, Eugenie are really feeling about Andrew doom

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have no other choice but to believe their father, Prince Andrew.

Daughters to the former Duke of York and Sarah Ferguson, both Beatrice and Eugenie could not live within themselves if they doubt their parents.

Royal expert Jennie Bond exclusively told the Mirror: "Whatever else you might think about Andrew and Sarah, they are brilliant parents and have brought up two very decent young women.”

What Princess Beatrice, Eugenie are really feeling about Andrew doom

“They will remain Princesses and be welcome at events with the rest of the Royal Family, such as Christmas at Sandringham.”

She noted: "However, they are extremely close to their parents and have stayed loyal through thick and thin. I’m sure they’ll be supporting Andrew and Sarah through this latest crisis, just as they have been there for them in the past. “

“They must believe their father’s protestations of innocence….otherwise they surely couldn’t live with themselves,” said the expert.

Meghan Markle shamed for ‘mocking' Royal Family dress code
Meghan Markle shamed for ‘mocking' Royal Family dress code
Prince Andrew receives support from Princess Beatrice, Eugenie amid latest crisis
Prince Andrew receives support from Princess Beatrice, Eugenie amid latest crisis
Prince Harry approaches UK authorities with new plea
Prince Harry approaches UK authorities with new plea
Prince Hussein, Princess Rajwa share new Windsor Castle video with William and Kate
Prince Hussein, Princess Rajwa share new Windsor Castle video with William and Kate
Meghan Markle party called 'ghastliest' in scathing review video
Meghan Markle party called 'ghastliest' in scathing review
Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson's decision seen as boost for Harry and Meghan
Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson's decision seen as boost for Harry and Meghan
Prince Andrew still holds royal titles despite palace announcement video
Prince Andrew still holds royal titles despite palace announcement
Prince Andrew still 'impossible problem' for King Charles video
Prince Andrew still 'impossible problem' for King Charles