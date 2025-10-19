What Princess Beatrice, Eugenie are really feeling about Andrew doom

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have no other choice but to believe their father, Prince Andrew.

Daughters to the former Duke of York and Sarah Ferguson, both Beatrice and Eugenie could not live within themselves if they doubt their parents.

Royal expert Jennie Bond exclusively told the Mirror: "Whatever else you might think about Andrew and Sarah, they are brilliant parents and have brought up two very decent young women.”

“They will remain Princesses and be welcome at events with the rest of the Royal Family, such as Christmas at Sandringham.”

She noted: "However, they are extremely close to their parents and have stayed loyal through thick and thin. I’m sure they’ll be supporting Andrew and Sarah through this latest crisis, just as they have been there for them in the past. “

“They must believe their father’s protestations of innocence….otherwise they surely couldn’t live with themselves,” said the expert.