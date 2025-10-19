Prince Andrew life has been branded a ‘Greek tragedy'

Prince Andrew is at the highest level of defamation as he strips himself off titles.

In a bombshell statement, the former Duke of York that he has decided to step back from his royal titles amid deeper dive into his role as a sexual harasser in the life of late Virginia Giuffre.

Royal author Phil Dampier said: “This was becoming inevitable as the crisis has been piling up for some time.

“The revelation Andrew had lied has clearly tipped the situation over the edge that made it difficult for the King to endure it any longer.

He told The Sun: “There is nowhere to hide for Andrew, perhaps he might be better off starting a new life abroad as he clearly has no future in the UK.

“It’s a very sad downfall for someone who returned from the Falklands War a hero and the fact he has fallen so low is a Greek tragedy,” he noted.