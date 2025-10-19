 
Geo News

Prince Andrew life has been branded a ‘Greek tragedy'

Prince Andrew has decided to permanently exit from his public life in UK

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

October 19, 2025

Prince Andrew life has been branded a ‘Greek tragedy
Prince Andrew life has been branded a ‘Greek tragedy'

Prince Andrew is at the highest level of defamation as he strips himself off titles.

In a bombshell statement, the former Duke of York that he has decided to step back from his royal titles amid deeper dive into his role as a sexual harasser in the life of late Virginia Giuffre.

Royal author Phil Dampier said: “This was becoming inevitable as the crisis has been piling up for some time.

“The revelation Andrew had lied has clearly tipped the situation over the edge that made it difficult for the King to endure it any longer.

He told The Sun: “There is nowhere to hide for Andrew, perhaps he might be better off starting a new life abroad as he clearly has no future in the UK.

“It’s a very sad downfall for someone who returned from the Falklands War a hero and the fact he has fallen so low is a Greek tragedy,” he noted.

Prince Hussein, Princess Rajwa share new Windsor Castle video with William and Kate
Prince Hussein, Princess Rajwa share new Windsor Castle video with William and Kate
Meghan Markle party called 'ghastliest' in scathing review video
Meghan Markle party called 'ghastliest' in scathing review
Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson's decision seen as boost for Harry and Meghan
Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson's decision seen as boost for Harry and Meghan
Prince Andrew still holds royal titles despite palace announcement video
Prince Andrew still holds royal titles despite palace announcement
Prince Andrew still 'impossible problem' for King Charles video
Prince Andrew still 'impossible problem' for King Charles
Buckingham Palace's Andrew statement dubbed biggest PR error since Diana
Buckingham Palace's Andrew statement dubbed biggest PR error since Diana
Prince Andrew 'forced' by William, King Charles to relinquish titles?
Prince Andrew 'forced' by William, King Charles to relinquish titles?
Prince William and Kate to face fallout from Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's ouster
Prince William and Kate to face fallout from Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's ouster