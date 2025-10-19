 
Prince Andrew receives support from Princess Beatrice, Eugenie amid latest crisis

Prince Andrew gives up his royal title amid fresh scandal

Geo News Digital Desk
October 19, 2025

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are believed to be standing by their father Prince Andrew after his shocking decision to give up on his royal titles.

Following years of scrutiny over his association with Jeffrey Epstein, the brother of King Charles has finally confirmed that he would "no longer use title or the honours."

Speaking with Mirror, Jennie Bond noted that despite the humiliating step-down, Andrew and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson's daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are likely to provide support for their parents.

The royal expert said of the York family, "Whatever else you might think about Andrew and Sarah, they are brilliant parents and have brought up two very decent young women. They will remain Princesses and be welcome at events with the rest of the royal family, such as Christmas at Sandringham."

Adding, "However, they are extremely close to their parents and have stayed loyal through thick and thin. I’m sure they’ll be supporting Andrew and Sarah through this latest crisis, just as they have been there for them in the past."

"They must believe their father’s protestations of innocence….otherwise they surely couldn’t live with themselves," Jennie shared.

