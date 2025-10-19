 
Meghan Markle shamed for ‘mocking' Royal Family dress code

Meghan Markle feels no respect towards the Royal Family, says an insider

Eleen Bukhari
October 19, 2025

Meghan Markle has been accused of showing ‘lack of respect’ to the Royal Family.

The Duchess of Sussex, who recently spoke about how she had to adhere to Royal protocols and outfits, is said to be ‘mocking’ her former life in the UK.

Insiders tell Radar Online that the Duchess’ comment was mere disrespect towards her Royal ties.

Speaking for The Circuit with Emily Chang, Meghan had said: “It was different several years ago when I couldn't be as vocal and I had to wear nude pantyhose (tights) all the time.

"Let's be honest, that was not very myself. That felt a little bit inauthentic,” she noted.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

