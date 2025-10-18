 
Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson's decision seen as boost for Harry and Meghan

Prince Andrew will continue to hold royal titles but he would not use them, according to a British journalist

By
Abdul Hafeez
|

October 18, 2025

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: File photo
Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s decision to stop using their royal titles has reignited debate over the monarchy’s handling of royal status  and, according to analysts, may ultimately embolden Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The move followed a statement from Buckingham Palace announcing that Andrew and his ex-wife would no longer use their titles amid continuing scrutiny of the Duke’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein. 

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson: File photo
But as CNN’s Max Foster noted, “Prince Andrew has not been stripped of his titles. He’s only agreed to stop using most of them anyway… Nothing has been taken from him at all.”

Foster said Andrew “remains Prince Andrew” since that title, as the son of a monarch, “can’t be taken away.” 

The clarification, royal observers say, is likely to reassure Harry and Meghan that their own titles, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, remain secure despite ongoing public pressure.

Critics of the California-based couple have repeatedly called on King Charles to revoke their titles, with some hoping Prince William might do so when he becomes king. 

But Foster’s explanation underscores a key royal reality: while usage can be restricted, hereditary titles cannot be removed without Parliament’s intervention, a move seen as highly unlikely.

