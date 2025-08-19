 
Harry and Meghan face crime reports near California home

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are living in California with their two children

August 19, 2025

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the United Kingdom in 2020 to begin an independent life in the United States, settling in a Montecito estate. 

But according to recent reports, their hope of living in a quiet, crime-free community has not fully materialized.

Local media reported that a residence just seven minutes from the Sussexes’ £21 million mansion was “broken into and ransacked” on July 19. 

Another burglary took place only two days later at a nearby cannabis farm, where thieves stole tools and equipment. 

Despite Montecito’s reputation as a secluded haven for celebrities including Oprah Winfrey and Ariana Grande, the area continues to experience robberies and burglaries.

The couple’s 16-bedroom property, complete with tennis courts, a pool, and rose gardens, has doubled in value since their move. 

Meghan has said the pair bought the house after touring only its exterior.

Meanwhile, in Britain, Prince William and Kate Middleton recently confirmed their move to Forest Lodge, a residence where security protocols surrounding the future king and queen leave little risk of local crime. 

Unlike Harry and Meghan’s Californian experiment, the Waleses are expected to remain shielded by royal protection for decades to come.

