Meghan Markle brings back kitchen magic with new Instagram clip: Watch

Meghan Markle has returned to social media with one of her new recipes.

The Duchess of Sussex turned to her Instagram on Tuesday to share a clip of herself working her magic in the kitchen.

"Cooking up more than pasta (with homemade preserved lemons)…..so much goodness is coming soon," she captioned the photo as she is spotted slicing garlic and working with lemons to create a pasta recipe.

The post comes a week after Meghan announced she is all set to release the second season of her lifestyle show, 'With Love, Meghan.'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan) Alongside her Netflix shows, Meghan also launched her lifestyle brand, As Ever, this year, as well as her podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder.

While Meghan is taking charge when it comes to digital endeavors, Harry is reportedly making efforts to reconcile with his dad, King Charles. The duo’s aides were snapped chatting.

"Harry wants to make peace with Charles because his father is gravely ill with cancer, and he doesn't know how long he has," a source said.

"But there's a flip side to this as well. People around Harry are saying he recognizes it would be in his best interest to bridge the gap between him and the royals now, while his father is still alive. It would help him immensely to be back on the royal payroll," they added.