Kate Middleton, Prince William working 'extremely' hard to create value for monarchy

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William are working ‘extremely’ hard to create value for the monarchy, a royal expert believes ahead of US President Donald Trump’s state visit to UK.

Speaking to the Fox News Digital, royal expert Ian Pelham Turner says “William and Kate are working extremely hard to create value for the monarchy, especially in light of King Charles’ health."

"Kate seems to be enjoying life again after battling cancer," he said. "She’s now smiling happily at functions, bringing rays of sunshine to all she meets."

US President Donald Trump lands in Britain on Tuesday for an historic second state visit.

Prince William and Kate will start the visit on a glitzy high, welcoming Trump and his wife Melania to Windsor on Wednesday.

King Charles and Queen Camilla will then treat the Trumps to royal carriage procession, a Beating Retreat ceremony and military jet flyover during the day, capped by a state banquet in the evening.

Trump will also make a private visit to the grave of the late queen, who died in September 2022.

According to AFP, first Lady Melania Trump, who is making a rare public appearance, will meanwhile have her own program on Thursday.

She will tour the Queen Mary Dolls´ House at Windsor with Camilla and take part in a scouting event with Catherine, who has returned to the spotlight in recent months after a battle with cancer.