Prince William and Kate remember Duchess of Kent ahead of funeral

The Duchess of Kent's funeral is due to be attended by royal family members

By
September 16, 2025

Prince William and Kate Middleton: File photo

Prince William and Kate Middleton's Instagram account on Tuesday shared the royal family's social media tribute to the Duchess of Kent ahead of her funeral.

Both the Prince and Princess of Wales were due to attend the funeral, according  to the local media.

In its tribute to the late Duchess, the royal family's social media post read, "Today, Members of the Royal Family will gather at Westminster Cathedral to remember the life of The Duchess of Kent."

"In 1961, The Duchess married The Duke of Kent, cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II, in York Minster. Together, they had three children and ten grandchildren."

"Proudly of Yorkshire heritage, Her Royal Highness became a working Member of The Royal Family following her marriage, and in 1977 she was created a Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order (GCVO)."

"For the last three decades of her life, The Duchess focused on her passion for music, stepping aside as a working Member of The Royal Family in 2002 to focus on her private and charitable work in this sector."



