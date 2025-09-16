King Charles celebrates Duchess of Kent's legacy: ‘She transformed lives'

King Charles releases a collage celebrating The Duchess of Kent’s legacy

The Royal Instagram account has shared yet another message regarding the Duchess of Kenth, as well as the legacy she left following her passing.

The post, shared to King Charles’ official Instagram account ‘The Royal Family’ shows off a collection of photographs, video clips and also an emotional caption.

It has been shared in collaboration with the Future Talent Org Instagram account and the caption reads, “On the day of her funeral, we join the nation in mourning the loss of Katharine, Duchess of Kent - visionary founder of @futuretalenorg, whose compassion and belief in young people transformed countless lives through music.”

In the letter to fans the Palace said, “Her legacy lives on in every young musician supported by the charity. In her memory, Future Talent Ambassador @shekukannehmason performs an excerpt from Bach’s Cello Suite No. 2 in D Minor, Sarabande. Our thoughts are with her family today.”

