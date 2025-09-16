Prince Harry mocked over fading royal role: ‘Spare part in everything'

Prince Harry called ‘irrelevant’ as Meghan’s career struggles

A royal expert has taken aim at Prince Harry as he called him a “spare part” ahead of the upcoming state visit from Donald Trump to Windsor Castle.

Speaking with GB News, host Martin Daubney questioned the Duke of Sussex’s role and relevance, saying he has become sidelined from royal and public life.

He argued that while Harry still draws attention when he visits the UK, both he and Meghan Markle are now searching for a new purpose from their home in Montecito.

Daubney suggested that Harry has begun to distance himself from Meghan as her media career struggles, but claimed the couple still rely on each other.

"Of course, we have that state visit from Donald Trump on Wednesday at Windsor Castle,” he said while speaking of Harry’s recent trip to UK and Ukraine.

The expert continued, "Talk about spare Harry’s become a spare part. A spare part at a wedding, a spare part at a state visit a spare part in everything. Has he painted himself into irrelevance?

"Well, he hasn’t, because when he comes here, he becomes a focus of attention.

"But of course, he is spare to Meghan or was, in her attempt to become the great television homemaker. But her series, her career, is crashing.”

He further made a bombshell claim that Harry has distanced herself from his wife, saying, "So very cleverly, Harry has separated himself from Meghan, as she did from him but she still needs him.

"And so you’ve got this couple in Montecito, desperately looking for a new purpose in life,” Daubney added.

"Is Harry Meghan’s spare, or are Meghan and Harry the spare to the Royal Family? The fact is, they are both looking for a purpose, and all they can do is damage the monarchy through their activities."