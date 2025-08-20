 
Perrie Edwards talks 'out of body' experience with miscarriage

Perrie Edwards talks about her second miscarriage after son Axel

Eleen Bukhari
August 20, 2025

Perrie Edwards is talking about her painful miscarriages.

The Little Mix member, who sat in for an episode of “We Need to Talk” podcast this week, admitted that her second miscarriage came as a shock.

She said: “I think when you’re fully carrying and you’re 24 weeks and you’ve planned out like their room and all these things, it’s really hard.”

Edward who shares three-year-old son Axel with fiancé, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, reveals: “I just looked at Alex and I thought, ‘Something’s not right.’ And then I remember sitting down, and I remember [the doctor] just saying these things.”

The incident happened after the couple’s trip from Portugal.

“But I don’t remember what he said,” the “Power” songstress added, explaining she had an “out of body experience,” and everything went in “slow motion.”

“That was just the worst day of my life,” she continued. “Like horrendous … I remember sobbing,” she confessed.

