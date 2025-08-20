Kate Middleton praised for supporting George, Charlotte, Louis at school matches

Kate Middleton praised for always supporting kids' at school matches

Kate Middleton is Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' number one supported at their sports matches, according to a fellow mom observer.

Real Housewives of London star Panthea Parker revealed that she sees Kate at all of her kids’ matches as she herself never misses a match.

"I see her quite a few times because my son’s school plays against her son’s school. So they play rugby and football against each other so we’re always at her school or my school," Parker told Hello! magazine at the world premiere of The Real Housewives of London.

"I do see her a lot but not to talk to, just from afar," Parker added. "So classy, so lovely, and she never misses any of her children’s matches, so really amazing. And nor do I, otherwise how do I know that?"

Parker’s children, all of whom she shares with lawyer husband Ed, are at similar ages as Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are known for their hands-on style of parenting are often seen enjoying different sports matches with their kids. On July 13, they brought George and Charlotte to the men's singles finals of the Wimbledon Championships,

Two weeks later, Charlotte was seen animatedly enjoying the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 final in Switzerland, supporting England's women's national team against Spain.