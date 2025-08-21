Christina Haack, ex Tarek El Moussa unites for son Brayden's special day

Christina Haack, ex Tarek El Moussa marks son Brayden’s special day

Christina Haack and her former husband, Tarek El Moussa, are celebrating their son Brayden's milestone day.

Christina, Tarek and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, took to their individual Instagram account on Wednesday and marked Brayden’s 10th birthday.

In the celebratory posts, they posted sweet notes for the fourth grader on his big day

“To my oldest son Brayden….words can’t express how much I love you! I never thought I’d have a son similar to me in so many ways,” Tarek wrote.

“We are also wired the same! It is very clear that we are father and son," the proud dad noted with a heart emoji. “I’m so excited for the upcoming adventures as our years go on and you get bigger, older, and stronger. Until that happens, you are still daddy‘s little boy.”

“I love you so much so from me and the rest of the world happy birthday!!! The HGTV star concluded.

Christina also posted a heartfelt tribute to her “sweet, feisty, kind, smart, sensitive and spiritual” son.

“My biggest supporter- he has his mama’s back,” the reality star wrote. “He gives the biggest hugs and when he likes you, you know it... I love our bond, our dates, our laughs & our love for each other. Proud mama."

Moreover, the birthday boy's stepmom, Heather, also wrote a sweet tribute on her social media, calling him “the best big brother" to her and Tarek's son Tristan.