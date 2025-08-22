 
Kylie Kelce reveals surprising moment she'd 'cry tears of joy' as a mom

Kylie Kelce shares the one wild moment that would make her cry tears of joy

August 22, 2025

Kylie Kelce spilling one of the situations that would make her emotional as a mom.

The podcast host recently invited Hacks star Hannah Einbinder on her podcast Not Gonna Lie.

During the talks, the two bonded over their love for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kylie mentioned while they were chatting that it would be a proud moment for her if her daughters ever flipped a “double bird” at a rival fan,

“I tell my kids like curse words are grown up words [and] you're not really supposed to use them,” the mom of four said. “If my child looked at an opposing team's fan, and flipped them a double bird, I would cry tears of joy.”

However, Kylie noted that she won't tell her kids to do so, but if it naturally happens, she will be proud.

“I'm not going to tell them to do it, and I'm not going to encourage it,” Kylie explained. “But, if their soul spoke to them, if all of the formal former Eagles fans who have passed on, god rest their souls, came down and imparted the wisdom onto her that she needed to double bird an opposing fan, it would be one of the most beautiful moments of my parenthood that I can even imagine.”

It is pertinent to mention that Kylie shared four daughters, Finnley, 4 months, Bennett, 2, Elliotte, 4, and Wyatt, 5 with former Philadelphia Eagles player.

