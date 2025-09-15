Two major Hollywood stars promote 'perfect' movie

Julia Roberts & Sean Penn rave about 'Manas'

As Hollywood is buzzing with the Emmy celebrations, Julia Roberts and Sean Penn, who are well-known in the industry, have been away from these starry events.



Instead, these stars have been promoting a Brazilian film at a special reception, which hosted several Academy voters.

It's titled Manas, a movie that tells the story of "13-year-old Marcielle, who lives within an unimaginable cycle of sexual abuse both within her family and surrounding culture, one in which women and girls have been traditionally silenced for generations."

At the screening, Julia says, “I am so excited for what’s about to happen to everyone in this room because it happened to me: This movie will change you. It is life-affirming in such a sad, beautiful and magical way.”

Similarly, Sean lauds the film's director, Marianna Brennand, saying, “She’d won an Emerging Talent Award and gave a speech. I knew nothing about the film or about her."

He continues, "I just knew that the eloquence and the authenticity of this person … could make a great film," said Penn. “After I saw it, I asked, ‘How can I help?’ It was just so perfect.”

As far as the theatrical release is concerned, KimStim, a Brooklyn-based distributor, has acquired the rights of Manas; however, the company did not announce a date of release.