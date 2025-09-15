 
Mandy Moore reveals daughter Lou's bold step into toddlerhood

Mandy Moore reflected on 'wild' journey of motherhood

September 15, 2025

Mandy Moore gushed over her youngest one's daring first steps, calling motherhood "the best ride."

The US star shared some sweet insights about her daughter, Lou, whom she welcomed with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, back in September.

The mom of three revealed that Lou, who is almost one year old, has adorably taken her first few steps and is not afraid of falling.

"Lou is almost one, and she's crawling everywhere and starting to walk — well, she thinks she can walk," Moore said in a recent chat with People, with a laugh.

The doting mom further praised Lou, saying, "She thinks she can just take off and doesn't need to hold onto us or anything."

The Cry hitmaker also opened up about raising her kids, who are all under the age of 4, with husband Goldsmith, noting that balancing work-life, especially with three kids, is "a lot," “but it's the best ."

"You just lean in, you surrender, you submit to it. It's wild, but it's the best ride ever."

Gushing over motherhood, she added, "I know that there are seasons of life, but this particular season and chapter is all hands on deck."

For the unversed, Moore is mom to sons August and Oscar, and of course, daughter Louise.

