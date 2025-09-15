 
Geo News

Kelsea Ballerini, Chase Stokes breakup after attempts to 'make it work'

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes have decided to part way after years of romance

By
Web Desk
|

September 15, 2025

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes have called it quits.

The singer and the actor, who started dating in January 2023, have now parted ways after failed attempts to ‘make it work.’

“They’re two adults who gave it their all and tried to do everything they could to make it work, but ultimately couldn’t. It happens," sources close to the couple tell PEOPLE exclusively.

This comes as Stokes lovingly told the outlet on 2024 that keeps his romance alive with Ballerini by "never going more than three weeks" without seeing her.

"If we need to make the effort to show up when one's across the country, we do it," he said. "The amount of effort that we put into our careers, we should be doubling that in our personal lives.

"It's not always easy and it's not always convenient, but having a big, beautiful life didn't come from convenience or ease,” Stokes added

