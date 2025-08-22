Teddi Mellencamp shares update after removal of 'abnormal spot' amid cancer

Teddi Mellencamp reveals latest progress in stage 4 cancer journey

Teddi Mellencamp is opening up about a new development in her ongoing stage 4 cancer journey.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 43, revealed on Tuesday that doctors recently removed another suspicious melanoma spot during a routine skin checkup.

“This is a reminder that even if you have lung cancer, brain cancer, whatever, you still need to continue to get your skin checked, because yesterday I went to get a skin check and I had an abnormal spot,” she shared on her podcast Two Ts in a Pod. “They removed it, they’re sending it in to get checked and make sure it’s nothing."

She added that the location of the new spot gave her a bit of reassurance. “All of my original melanomas were on my back, and this new spot is on my stomach. So I’m telling myself that’s okay. But I wanted to remind you guys because I hadn’t gone in about six months for a particular skin check.”

“You’re like, ‘Oh I’m getting checked,’ but no, you gotta remember, go get your skin checks even if you’re in treatment for something else,” Mellencamp told her co-host for the episode, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania, who was shocked at the update.

“There’s specialty doctors that do specialty things. So I’m really glad I went yesterday, because now we’re on top of it, and it’s gonna alleviate some stress,” the former Bravolebrity added.

Mellencamp was first diagnosed with melanoma in 2022 and shared in February that her cancer had spread to her brain, leading to the removal of four large tumours. In April, she confirmed her melanoma had metastasised to her brain and lungs, progressing to stage 4.

Mellencamp has since completed radiation and is now undergoing immunotherapy.