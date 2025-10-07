Hilaria Baldwin credits Kelly Ripa on posting her kids online

Hilaria Baldwin admits Kelly Ripa's advice shifted her view on posting her

Hilaria Baldwin has lifted the curtain on the advice Kelly Ripa gave her about posting her kids’ pictures online.

In a preview clip of the Tuesday, October 7 episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Baldwin can be heard speaking with host Amanda Hirsch regarding how she sees sharing her children on Instagram.

PEOPLE magazine has received the clip before the actual release of the episode in which the 41-year-old American yoga instructor and entrepreneur gave credit to her close friend Ripa, who changed her mind about sharing content online that features her kids.

She said, “That was how I originally was, a very protective and like hiding them, and stuff like that. And then Kelly Ripa told me... She’s been a really great guide over the years. I love her. She told me, ‘Just post them. Post it all the time. And the bounty goes down.’”

The founder of Yoga Vida added, "As soon as that PEOPLE Magazine thing came out of showing her face for the first time, I mean it’s not that there were no paparazzi. But it wasn’t as crazy as it was. And so that’s one of the things that I started to do. I had to train myself."

Hilaria went on to note that there are other celebrated luminaries who refrain from sharing their kids online and her husband, Alec Baldwin, was also like that; however, she respects that mentality.

The mother of seven children explained, "What I found, especially living in New York City where there’s no privacy, is it caused more stress. So what I decided to do was lower the bounty of my kids’ images and post them. And post them regularly and post them all the time."

"And [the paparazzi] can’t sell it for as much because all the online magazines are just going to take from my social media because it’s free. And so that was a really good piece of advice that was given to me. And it took me a while to get more comfortable with it," she stated.

For those unaware, Alec and Hilaria, who married in 2012, became parents of seven children: daughters, Ilaria, 2, María, 4, and Carmen, 12, as well as four sons, Eduardo, 5, Romeo, 7, Leonardo, 9, and Rafael, 10.

It is pertinent to mention Alec is a father to daughter Ireland, 29, whom he welcomed with his ex-wife Kim Basinger.