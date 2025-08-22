Meghan Markle puts Prince Harry in deep danger

Meghan Markle’s impact on Prince Harry and what he does gets exposed

An expert has just come forward, and revealed their thoughts about Meghan Markle’s hopes for the future, as well as the deep danger it poses.

The expert in question is royal author Tom Quinn, and he shared this in a conversation with The Daily Mail.

The chat exposed Meghan Markle’s contradictions, and saw the expert claim, “if Meghan really wanted to be a private person, all she needed to do was go back to America and keep quiet - but what Meghan wants is privacy combined with world fame.”

Because “the deep danger can be glimpsed when in the Oprah interview Meghan is encouraged to speak ‘her truth’.”

He also added, “well, if we all have our own versions of the truth then there is no truth. Speaking ‘my truth’ is just a way of ennobling what is after all just one person's opinion.”

Plus what makes matters even worse is that “their decisions to use the media to air their complaints about the family has frightening echoes of Charles and Diana turning to television to wash their dirty linen in public.”

Still in many respects, Mr Quinn feels “Meghan and Harry have gone much further because they exposed themselves to forensic examination. Meghan is perhaps both sinned against and sinning. It is true that she genuinely wants to do good in the world even if the British find her ‘Californian therapy speak’ embarrassing and insincere.”

Still, he made one thing clear and that is that “it is also true that Meghan is a powerful personality determined to get her way. To use Harry's own phrase, ‘What Meghan wants, Meghan gets.’ And Harry should know.”

All in all, “Meghan does seem to decide to a larger extent what she and her husband do and where they go,” the expert concluded by saying. “She does believe that the Royal Family did not give her what she needed, and that the family should have listened to her and changed to suit her.”