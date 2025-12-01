King Charles stays one step ahead to save monarchy from new bombshell

King Charles stays one step ahead to safe monarchy from new bombshell

King Charles protected the royal family from further embarrassment with a crucial decision of his lifetime.

On October 30, Buckingham Palace announced that the monarch stripped his brother Andrew of his remaining titles and honours following his ties with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein resurfaced.

The King has also begun a legal process which forced the former Duke of York to leave the massive Royal Lodge.

Now, journalist Mark Landler appeared on The Royals with Roya and Kate podcast, where he claimed that the monarch and his team stayed one step ahead as more shocking revelations about Andrew and Epstein are set to emerge in the media.

He shared, "I think we will see more; I actually think that we may see more on Andrew, which may explain why King Charles made the difficult decision to go all the way when he did."

For the unversed, the case related to the Epstein files has been closely monitored by the US government, which means more details will be leaked.

Mark added, "So I'm not sure we've seen the whole drama play out, but yes, there will probably be more."

"It will be embarrassing, and I think people in institutions like Buckingham Palace are trying to get ahead of it," the royal commentator shared.