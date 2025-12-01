Prince William, Princess Kate’s new rules for Forest Lodge stir tensions

The Prince and Princess of Wales have caused a major disruption to a historic tradition with their latest life-changing decision.

Prince William and Kate Middleton had moved into their ‘forever home’ Forest Lodge last month, with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. For their safety, particular set of security protocols have been put in place which has earned some backlash from the public.

Last week, The Christmas Tree Shop, which has operated next to the grounds of Forest Lodge. They cultivated and sold the trees and it has attracted a huge crowd over the years ahead of the festive occasion.

It was revealed previously that a 150-acre security cordon has been placed around William and Kate’s new home for their safety.

Shoppers have to drive an extra mile as they are being diverted to a new circular route given the protection put in place, according to report by Daily Mail. Furthermore, two officers are positioned near the shop to prevent any intruders.

“A car was parked and running both days with what looked like two plain-clothes officers inside to prevent anyone going into the lodge's grounds,” a local resident said.

However, the new protocols are causing some tension for the shoppers. Another resident pointed that that there have been a “few near misses” as people drove on the wrong side of the traffic cones causing some chaos.