Meghan Markle accused of having a secret daughter from secret marriage

Meghan Markle has been exposed in recent hours

Meghan Markle has found herself on the receiving end of a major call out, and it revolves around an alleged daughter she keeps hidden from public view, nor calls on publically.

Royal biographer Andrew Morton has presented this accusation.

In a chat with RadarOnline he speculates that the rumors of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage breaking down are the real reasons behind these comments coming out.

Its well known that Meghan’s marriage to Prince Harry is her second, she was previously married to Hollywood producer Trevor Engelson, aged 47, from 2011, all the way to 2013.

However, that is not all, some believe there was another marriage, one not publicized, one that gave her a daughter with Boston lawyer Joseph Goldberg-Giuliano.

And it hasn’t ended there, in fact, some people on the internet have even gone as far as to wonder whether her 31-year-old niece, Noelle Rasmussen, is actually her daughter.

According to the outlet, “The Duchess of Sussex has long faced intense media scrutiny, and the recent revival of her ‘hidden daughter scandal’ shows her private life could be far more complex than the public sees.”