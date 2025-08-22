Hugh Jackman defies friends with risky marriage plan to Sutton Foster

Hugh Jackman plunges into marriage amid financial red alerts

Hugh Jackman is reportedly making wedding plans with Sutton Foster after ending his long marriage to Deborra-Lee Furness.

For the unversed, Jackman and Furness tied the knot in 1996 after their first meeting on an Australian TV show in 1995.

The couple, who were married for 27 years and became parents to two children, Oscar, 25, and Eva, 20, parted ways in September 2023 but their divorce was finalised in June 2025 which the 69-year-old Australian actress filed in May 2025.

Now an insider told Radar Online that the 56-year-old Australian actor and singer wants to marry Broadway star Foster but is not considering a prenup that has made his friends worried and they have tried to stop him from “total madness.”

The source revealed that Jackman does not seem worried about money even though he had to “pay” a huge settlement to his ex-wife after a judge approved their $387 million divorce.

"Hugh is so relieved this is all wrapped up and is looking ahead and planning out the rest of his life with Sutton," the insider stated.

Notably, Foster also filed for an uncontested divorce from her husband, Ted Griffin, on October 20, 2024. In court papers, the 50-year-old American actress mentioned a custody plan for their daughter Emily, whom they adopted in 2017 when she was a baby, still had to be decided.

Per the source, the X-Men star and Shrek the Musical actress' “engagement is inevitable. Just as soon as she [Foster] and her ex, Ted, are officially done, Hugh will be going down on one knee and making things official. They've both talked about it for a while now and Hugh insists he doesn't want or need a prenup.”

"He has all these ambitious plans to go into business with Sutton. His rationale is that anything they make would be a 50-50 split and he'll hold onto what he walked into the marriage with anyhow.”

"But the fact remains that he's going to make so much more than her with his movie and Broadway career, so the folks who handle his finances are imploring him to reconsider,” the insider said.

However, “Hugh's insisting there's no need to get stingy because he says he trusts Sutton – she's his soul mate and he's refusing any type of financial protection,” the source claimed.