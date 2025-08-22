Real reason Prince William won't give Harry, Meghan second chance

Prince William's 'mistrust' for Meghan is why he won't reconcile with Harry

Prince William has a major reason for not reconciling with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

An expert has revealed that the Prince of Wales’ "mistrust" of Meghan is behind his staunch stance against letting Harry back into the royal fold.

Ever since the Sussexes stepped down as working royals in 2020 and moved to America, they’ve been publicly critical of the royal family.

Their feud with the royals deepened with their public comments, first during their interview with Oprah, where they claimed some members of the family had been worried how dark their son Prince Archie would turn out to be when he was born.

Later, they detailed their time with the royals in their Netflix documentary and Harry penned his memoir Spare, in which William was clearly criticized.

Speaking to Fox News, leading royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said, "Given… the personal attacks on him in the memoir 'Spare,' reconciliation is likely to be a tough call with the [Prince of Wales]."

"There are some things which are not forgotten," he added.

Harry's tell-all memoir, Spare, came out in January 2023 and became the "fastest-selling non-fiction book of all time" on the date of its release, according to Guinness World Records.

In the book, the Duke of Sussex claimed that he and William had a physical altercation after his brother called Meghan "rude."

"Of course, reconciliation is desirable and being in exile, which Harry is, is often very sad… The last time the brothers were together, at the memorial service for Lord Fellowes last August, they reportedly didn’t speak. I doubt much has changed," Fitzwilliams suggested.