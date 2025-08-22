King Charles sending Prince Edward to represent him abroad

Prince Edward to represent King Charles in Papua New Guinea and Japan in September

Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, representing The King, will visit Papua New Guinea Sept 14/17 to mark the 50th anniversary of its independence from Australia.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will also visit Japan between September 18 and 22 to highlight strong bilateral relations between the UK and Japan.

Justin Wayne Tkatchenko, Foreign Affairs Minister of Papua New Guinea, announced that Prince Edward will be in Port Moresby to officiate at the country's 50th independence anniversary.

He said that the British royal will represent King Charles who is not able to make it to the celebrations.

"We look forward to the upcoming royal visit, which will be a defining moment in our golden jubilee celebrations, he said.

The minister also paid tribute to the king "whose steadfast leadership as sovereign of the United Kingdom and head of the Commonwealth continues to inspire unity peace, and goodwill among all member nations, including Papua New Guinea."

It's been a while since Prince Edward is representing his youngest brother, King Charles, abroad.

Edward also sent to attend the funeral of former US president Jimmy Carter in Washington in January 2025 and and the inauguration of new Pope Leo in May.