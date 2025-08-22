Prince William issued succession warning as King-in-waiting

King-in-waiting Prince William handed an urgent warning about his future

Following Kate Middleton and Prince William’s decision to move to Forest Lodge has landed them in hot waters, so much so that experts and insiders have stepped forward with bits of advice.

Royal commentator and journalist Robert Jobson is one such expert.

He spoke about this on The Sun's Royal Exclusive show and noted how this decision means the future King may not be seen much in London at all.

Leaving Buckingham Palace vacant could make him become “less connected to the people” the expert also admitted.

He also added, “I think you’ve got to be careful what you wish for. People do turn out when they see, particularly people like Sophie Wessex and the new Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward.”

“They turn out in droves. They like that connection. And if you lose that connection, the monarchy actually loses something that it's about.”

In the eyes of Mr Jobson this decision is turning things a “new way,” but “it’s not a question of choice — it’s a question of duty. I think that William has got to be quite careful whilst doing this balancing act.”

Before concluding he also admitted, “The role of the monarch is one where duty has to come first. The reality is that is the job. It’s a job for life, and it’s a job that’s pretty relentless.”