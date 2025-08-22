Queen Camilla attends England event amidst King's Scotland stay

The British royal family on Friday said that Queen Camilla attended the second day of the Ebor Festival on Thursday, a four-day horse race event which is held at York Racecourse in York, England.

According to GB News, the Queen left Balmoral Castle, just days after arriving, to make an appearance at the second day of the festival in York.

The report suggests that the wife of King Charles travelled for hours to attend the event in England since she was with her husband in Balmoral Castle, a summer retreat of the royal family in Scotland.

The royal family typically spends their summer holidays at Balmoral Castle, and it's been a private residence of the royal family since 1852.

The Royal Family on August 18 announced the arrival of King Charles at Balmoral where he was accorded a warm welcome outside the residence.

The announcement was made through an Instagram post containing multiple pictures of the monarch but none of the photos featured the Queen.

A caption accompanying the family's Instagram post regarding the queen's attendance of Ebor Festival read: "The Queen, Patron of York Races, attended the second day of the Ebor Festival yesterday.

Her Majesty met representatives from local charities, including volunteers from top-up food support charity."







