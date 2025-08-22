Royal family says Queen took 'time travel' journey

Official residence for the Danish royal family: File photo

Former Danish Queen Margrethe II embarked on what the royal family called a "time travel" experience during a recent visit to The Old Town museum in Aarhus, where she explored Denmark's historical past as the institution's longtime patron.

The Danish royal family shared images from the visit on Instagram, describing the experience as time travel when "Her Majesty Queen Margrethe visited The Old Town in Aarhus."

Margrethe, who abdicated in January 2024 after 52 years on the throne, retains her royal title despite no longer serving as Denmark's reigning monarch.

Her son, King Frederik X, assumed the throne following her abdication after her abdication.

European royal tradition typically allows abdicated monarchs to maintain their titles for life, even after transferring sovereign powers to their successors.

The 84-year-old former queen has served as patron of the museum for more than 20 years.

During her visit, she received behind-the-scenes access to the institution's operations, including the tailoring room where period costumes are created for both museum staff and educational programs.

In the museum's historical schoolroom, Margrethe observed children dressed in 1800s attire participating in an educational program that recreates 19th-century school life.

The visit also included tours of the Broderiboden (embroidery shop) and a recreation of the fashion store Elle from the museum's 1974 quarter.

The day concluded with coffee and cake in the museum's garlic hall, continuing Margrethe's tradition of engaging with cultural institutions she has supported throughout her royal career.



