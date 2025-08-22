Source and royal aide finally put Prince Andrew on blast

King Charles' thoughts about his brother who 'lacks restraint' comes to light

The real reason Prince Andrew started screaming at the builders that were working on the road next to his Royal Lodge, has finally come to light.

The report has been shared with RadarOnline and comes from a well placed source.

According to their findings, the outburst had a separate reason, outside of basic ‘noise’ concerns and the like.

Allegedly, its because the men had been reading out-loud, excerpts from Andrew Lownie’s new unofficial biography against the Duke of York.

The book, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, exposes a number of past tiffs, from Prince Andrew’s connection to Jeffrey Epstein, as well as about his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

“He looked down (at the workers) and snapped, 'What the f*** are you doing now?' He was clearly furious, and those nearby were shocked at the aggression,” the source began by recalling.

The reason was because “he became aware one of the men had been reading sections from Andrew Lownie's book aloud.”

And “it mocked him over his private life and Epstein links, and he lost his temper completely.” Because “he is used to deference, not ridicule, so he reacted with rage.”

A royal aide also came forward to share what King Charles thinks of the incident. According to their claim made to the same outlet, “Charles despises this kind of behavior and is now more determined than ever to force Andrew out of Royal Lodge. He sees it as yet another example of his brother's inability to show restraint or respect."