Shocking details of plots to kill Prince Andrew revealed in new book

Prince Andrew narrowly escaped at least two assassination attempts following his military service in the Falklands War, according to explosive new claims in a recently published book.

Historian Andrew Lownie details the alleged plots in "Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York," which examines the life and scandals of King Charles III's younger brother, RadarOnline.com reports.

The first attempt allegedly came from the Argentine military junta, which considered deploying commandos to kill Andrew while he vacationed with actress Koo Stark on the Caribbean island of Mustique after the 1982 conflict.

"The Argentine junta actively explored an assassination mission against Andrew after the Falklands. He had been a very visible helicopter pilot in the war, which made him a symbolic target," Lownie said.

"Later, when he went to Mustique with Koo Stark, intelligence sources told me there was talk of sending a submarine packed with special forces to eliminate him. It was never executed, but it was seriously considered."

A second plot involved the IRA targeting the duke on a golf course, according to the book.

"There were also plots by the IRA. One of the most credible involved an attempt to kill him on the golf course. Andrew's lax approach to his own security made him vulnerable. These were just two of many threats that cropped up during his life," the historian added.

Andrew served as a helicopter pilot during the 74-day Falklands conflict, which left 649 Argentinians and 255 British personnel dead.

He returned home as a war hero before his Caribbean vacation with Stark generated significant tabloid attention.