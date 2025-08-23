Elaine Hendrix remembers late icon Natasha Richardson

Elaine Hendrix remembers co-star Natasha Richardson

Elaine Hendrix just recollected her favourite memories of late co-star, Natasha Richardson.

The actress recalled all the things she loved about her The Parent Trap co-star, who died after a skiing accident in 2009.

In a recent interview with Bustle, Elaine, who is best known for playing Meredith Blake in the 1998 film, recalled how much Natasha loved her actor husband, Liam Neeson, and their sons, Micheál and Daniel.

"Two always stick with me," Elaine said.

"If anybody mentioned Liam and her kids, she literally would swoon. The love just radiated off her,” she recalled.

"And then, she wrote me a note and called me a worthy adversary as a wrap gift, complimenting me on my work," the actress remembered. "I really took that to heart. That was very, very special."

Elsewhere in the interview, Elaine also mentioned that she became very close friends with her co-star Lisa Ann Walter, who played Chessy in The Parent Trap.

"I met Lisa Ann Walter when I did Parent Trap, and she was definitely someone (who got me) through that," she told the publication.

Elaine Hendrix mentioned at that, when she was just at the beginning of her career, he mom was one of her biggest supporters.

"She told me when I first started in the industry, 'Burn all the bridges. Don't have a backup. You can always go back to school, you can always get a job. Really go for it.' And I did," the actress recalled. "She came to all of my premieres with me."