Lewis Hamilton loses pet dog Roscoe

Lewis Hamilton suffers from loss of pet dog Roscoe

Lewis Hamilton just revealed the loss of his pet dog, Roscoe.

The British racing driver announced that his 12-year-old bulldog, Roscoe, died on Sunday evening after being admitted due to pneumonia and being placed in a coma.

Lewis, who missed a Formula 1 tyre test in order to be by Roscoe's side, took to his official Instagram account and revealed that he has to make the "hardest decision of (his) life."

"After four days on life support, fighting with every bit of strength he had, I had to make the hardest decision of my life and say goodbye to Roscoe," Lewis wrote in the post, adding, "He never stopped fighting, right until the very end."

"I feel so grateful and honoured to have shared my life with such a beautiful soul, an angel and true friend," he continued. "Bringing Roscoe into my life was the best decision I ever made, and I will forever cherish the memories we created together."

In the update, the F1 actor also acknowledged that has never had to have an animal put down before.

"It is one of the most painful experiences and I feel a deep connection to everyone who has gone through the loss of a beloved pet," the 40-year-old added, before expressing his gratitude for Roscoe.

"Although it was so hard, having him was one of the most beautiful parts of life, to love so deeply and to be loved in return. Thank you all for the love and support you've shown Roscoe over the years. It has been so special to witness and feel,” Lewis Hamilton concluded.