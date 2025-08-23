Harrison Ford reveals how he stays ‘in love' with wife Calista Flockhart

Harrison Ford unveils secret to long lasting marriage with Calista Flockhart

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart have been happily married for 15 years.

The 83-year-old has admitted he works everyday to “maintain” the love of their relationship, stating that with his age came the wisdom that falling in love is not just a luxury for today’s youth but for “old people” too.

"Old people can love, too," he said during an appearance on NPR's Wild Card with Rachel Martin, before elaborating: "You know, you think about falling in love and all of that business. You think it's the business of youth or something, you know, and staying in love is the issue. Maintaining, nurturing, basically, not [expletive] up."

When Rachel responded: "We all who are in love or in relationships work on that every day," Harrison added: "With some days off for bad behavior."

Before Harrison tied the knot to Calista, he was married to illustrator Mary Marquardt from 1964 to 1979, and they share two sons, Ben and Willard.

He then married screenwriter, Melissa Mathison in 1983 before they finalized their divorce in 2004. They share a son, Malcolm and daughter Georgia.

However, despite two failed marriages, the iconic Indiana Jones star mentioned, "Things turned out all right for everybody."

Harrison and Calista met each other at the 2002 Golden Globe Awards. Then in June 2010, after eight years of dating, the couple made things official and got married in a private ceremony only attended by their immediate family.