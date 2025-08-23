Ciara claps back at critics for calling her husband Russell Wilson 'corny'

Ciara has gracefully clapped back at critics for calling her husband Russell Wilson "corny."

The 39-year-old singer shared her unfiltered opinion about people who refer to her husband as "corny" on Friday while speaking to The Breakfast Club.

"I don't even have to reply to that," said Ciara. "Why would I even respond to that, you know what I'm saying? I know what I know, and that's all that matters."

She then praised Russell as "the most amazing human being."

"The smartest, most intelligent Black man that I have ever known, you know," said the Goodies himaker.

"What you see with him is really who he is," she added. "So, it's beautiful, it's different."

When Charlamagne tha God pointed out the long-running narrative that some men dismiss the footballer as "a simp."

"Well, I think it depends on...well, who's the man saying it?" responded Ciara. "I'm not gonna go down a specific lane, I'm just saying, who's the man saying it?"

“It's like someone's saying the person doesn't love someone, but have you ever loved someone right? Have you ever been loved right? So, sometimes, people, to me, speak out of pocket because they just don't know," continued the 1, 2 Step performer.

"Everyone's entitled to their opinion, but we don't have to live, I don't have to live my life to prove anything to anybody," she added.

For those unversed, Ciara tied the knot with Russell in England in July 2016, and the pair share three children.