Josh Brolin reveals David Fincher's verdict on his F bomb in 'Weapons'

Josh Brolin says David Fincher reacted to his F bomb in 'Weapons'

Josh Brolin’s f-bomb in Weapons impressed famed director David Fincher so much that he called it "the greatest line in R-rated history."

Brolin became the first guest on a new podcast, On Film... With Kevin McCarthy, and did a deep dive into his career with the host.

While talking about his latest film, Weapons, he revealed that director Zach Cregger asked Seven and Zodiac director Fincher to see the film before it was locked in and share his two cents.

The Dune star said Fincher had "very, very few things to say. I think it was, 'You could cut out two frames here, two frames there.'"

However, when it came to Brolin’s character saying "what the f---?!?!" after waking up from a weird dream, Fincher said, "It's the greatest line in R-rated history."

"He actually said that," the No Country for Old Men actor reported.

Brolin also praised director Zach for his comedic touch to the film, which is a horror movie.

"[Since Zach] comes from comedy, he understands that in order to really scare the s--- out of people on a visceral level, you have to give them pause. You have to redirect them," he said. "There's no better way to do that than humor."

Weapons has been hailed by critics and has a 94% positive on Rotten Tomatoes and an A- from Cinemascore. Alongside Josh Brolin, it stars Julia Garner, Benedict Wong, Amy Madigan, and Alden Ehrenreich.