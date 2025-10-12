Princess Eugenie's reality laid bare amid ongoing Sarah Ferguson scandal

Princess Eugenie dragged into royal drama as Fergie faces renewed scrutiny

Princess Eugenie was caught in the crossfire amid her mother Sarah Ferguson’s ongoing scandal regarding leaked emails linked to Jeffrey Epstein.

As Eugenie celebrates her wedding anniversary with Jack Brooksbank, former royal butler Grant Harrold has shared rare insights into her private character.

Speaking with The Mirror, Harrold described the 35-year-old as “very kind and gentle,” adding that both Eugenie and her sister Princess Beatrice were “very sweet and gentle,” always polite, and “extremely lovely young women.”

"Princess Eugenie and her sister Beatrice were always really nice. Whenever I dealt with them they were very sweet and gentle,” Harrold, who worked for King Charles III from 2004 to 2011, shared.

He continued, “Always said their 'please and thank yous' and were very polite. They were extremely lovely young women, and were much loved members of the Royal Family."

Speaking of King Charles’ bonds with the York sisters, he said, "The King is very fond of his nieces, and gets on with both of them really well.”

“He will encourage them to come to family events, he will want them to be included in those private family celebrations."