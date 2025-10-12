Prince William, Kate Middleton move sparks concern inside the Firm

Royals alarmed by Prince William, Kate Middleton's quiet move

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s move to the Forest Lodge has reportedly sparked tension within the royal household.

According to a new report, palace insiders are reportedly concerned about the Prince and Princess of Wales’ increasing distance from royal duties.

While friends insist the decision is about prioritising family and Kate’s well-being, some within the Firm view the move as “deeply unsettling.”

Speaking with Radar Online, the palace insider shared that people have been warning William that his move could signal a future king retreating from public life.

However, William is doing it for Kate, who “wants a peaceful, healthy life, and William is determined to make that happen.”

The close confidante added, "But to do that, he'll have to find a balance between being the private husband he wants to be and the public king he's expected to become."

Previously, royal experts have revealed that Forest Lodge is “about as isolated as you can get,” sitting far outside Windsor Castle’s secure grounds.

Hence, the move has been criticised as “deeply unsettling,” with some warning that a monarch “hiding away in Windsor could alienate his subjects.”