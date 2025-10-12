King Charles warned about the biggest threat ‘licking its lips' in his backyard

King Charles has the greatest threat to the Firm in his own backyard

King Charles has just been warned about the dangers that he’s risking when it comes to his brother Prince Andrew.

All this has been shared by Mr A.N. Wilson, in a piece for The Daily Mail.

The piece started with the expert saying, “This is the end for Prince Andrew – and what remaining life he has left as an official Royal will be haunted by those five words he wrote to Jeffrey Epstein: 'We are in this together'.”

“Not only was it a repugnant show of solidarity for a convicted paedophile, but it is the first incontrovertible proof that the Duke of York lied to Emily Maitlis during his disastrous 2019 Newsnight interview.”

To the writer, this poses the question of ‘when’. “When will they actually send Andrew packing? When will the King, who is his brother's landlord, say that he and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson simply cannot go on living in Royal Lodge, a 30-room mansion in Windsor Great Park? That they cannot attend royal funerals? That they are not to be lined up with the Royals for church services, Garter ceremonies or anything else? That they are out, completely out?” he pointed out.

This comes despite Mr Wilson being well aware of how great a problem Prince Andrew’s royal exile would be for the

“The fear is that, untethered from royal protocol, Andrew will become the loosest of loose cannons and his broadsides will splinter the entire Monarchy,” he even said in his piece.

For a start, “he would need to find an income to fund his lavish lifestyle” and any publisher would “would lick their lips” Mr Wilson said, “at the vault of Windsor secrets he could open, and pay handsomely for it.”